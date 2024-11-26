Stephen Curry News: Drills eight threes in loss
Curry contributed 28 points (8-17 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to Brooklyn.
Curry set a new season high with eight three-pointers, but his sharpshooting heroics weren't enough to garner a win. The Warriors' 12-5 record has a lot to do with Curry's success, but consistent help from his supporting cast has also played a critical role. Sufficient offensive help for Curry was an occasional issue last season, but the situation has improved considerably with additions like Lindy Waters and Buddy Hield.
