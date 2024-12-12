Stephon Castle Injury: Not playing Friday

Castle is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle banged his shoulder in the second quarter of the 121-116 win over the Pelicans on Dec. 8, a game in which he finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes. Even though the early diagnosis was just a bruise, the rookie will receive some extra rest and sit Friday's re-match against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Sunday.