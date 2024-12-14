Stephon Castle Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Castle (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle missed Friday's win over the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder contusion, and the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable suggests the rookie could return to the hardwood for this upcoming contest after a one-game absence. Castle has emerged as a regular starter for the Spurs, as he's been part of the first unit in 17 of his 24 appearances so far. He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game when deployed in a starting role.