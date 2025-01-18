Fantasy Basketball
Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle News: Efficient in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Castle finished Friday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama stole the show with his impressive stat line in this blowout loss, but Castle was one of the few silver linings outside of the Frenchman since he posted another impressive line. The rookie out of UConn has scored at least 20 points in three games in a row, his longest streak of the season, and he's recorded double-digit points in five of his seven January appearances so far.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
