Stephon Castle News: Scores 22 points Friday
Castle tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes in Friday's 120-115 loss to the Lakers.
Despite Devin Vassell being back in the fold, Castle made his sixth-straight start Friday and was one point shy from tying a career high he set against the Jazz on Nov. 9. Castle finished Friday's game as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembenyama (28), with the former connecting on three three-pointers for the second time this season. Across his six starts, Castle has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 29.4 minutes per game.
