Steven Adams Injury: Inactive for Thursday

Adams won't play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Adams will miss the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set due to a lingering ankle injury. The 31-year-old center logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 FT) and six rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Suns. Adams will have the full All-Star break to rest and recover.