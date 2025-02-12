Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams

Steven Adams Injury: Inactive for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Adams won't play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Adams will miss the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set due to a lingering ankle injury. The 31-year-old center logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 FT) and six rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Suns. Adams will have the full All-Star break to rest and recover.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets

