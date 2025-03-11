Steven Adams News: Dominates glass off bench
Adams amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 97-84 victory over the Magic.
The 17 boards were a season high for Adams, while the double-double was his second of the campaign. The veteran center typically doesn't get enough court time to make a consistent fantasy impact, but Adams has pulled down double-digit rebounds in four of the five games this season in which he's played at least 20 minutes.
