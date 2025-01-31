Steven Adams News: Double-doubles in spot start
Adams contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to Memphis.
Adams got the start Thursday due to the absence of Alperen Sengun (calf), and the veteran big man had a solid showing on both ends of the court. Adams can't be relied upon to deliver these numbers consistently, but he's a solid streaming option in most formats whenever Sengun is out. That said, if Sengun is ready to return Saturday against the Nets, Adams' fantasy upside will plummet considerably.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now