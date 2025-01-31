Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams News: Double-doubles in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:15am

Adams contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to Memphis.

Adams got the start Thursday due to the absence of Alperen Sengun (calf), and the veteran big man had a solid showing on both ends of the court. Adams can't be relied upon to deliver these numbers consistently, but he's a solid streaming option in most formats whenever Sengun is out. That said, if Sengun is ready to return Saturday against the Nets, Adams' fantasy upside will plummet considerably.

