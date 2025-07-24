Taelon Peter News: Inks two-way deal with Indiana

The Pacers signed Peter to a two-way contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Peter was selected No. 54 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Liberty University. The 23-year-old played in four games during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.