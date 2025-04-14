Taj Gibson News: Grabs six boards in loss

Gibson closed with four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Gibson finishes his 16th and perhaps last season in the NBA with a muted performance in only 11 minutes on the floor for Charlotte. The veteran big man played in 37 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per contest.