Tari Eason News: Erupts for 27 points

Eason finished Saturday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Warriors with 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and four steals over 35 minutes.

Eason paced the Rockets offensively, and his 27-point showing was his best mark of the young season. He also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double and swatted away three shots, showing fantasy managers that he can produce across the board on occasion. Eason is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through his first six games of the 2024-25 campaign.