Tari Eason News: Notches 18 points in win

Eason ended with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 victory over Detroit.

Eason continues to thrive off the bench along with Amen Thompson for Houston, and his fantasy value is trending in the right direction. Over his last five outings, Eason is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 55.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.