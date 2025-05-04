Tari Eason News: Quiet postseason continues

Eason registered five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 16 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Eason once again struggled to have an impact, playing fewer than 20 minutes for the fifth straight game. Despite his defensive upside, Eason was somewhat of a liability at times, with his decision-making an obvious frustration for head coach Ime Udoka. The loss brings to an end what was a positive season for the Rockets, and one that should prove vital for such a young team in the years to come.