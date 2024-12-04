Tari Eason News: Records double-double from bench

Eason racked up 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Kings.

Tuesday marked Eason's second double-double of the season, which he achieved in only 25 minutes of court time. His was an almost exact swap for Dillon Brooks for most of the game, although the two played together in the fourth quarter, where Eason was on the court for 10 of 12 minutes He also did the bulk of his damage in the final stanza, posting nine points and eight rebounds.