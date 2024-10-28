Taylor Hendricks Injury: Won't return Monday

Hendricks was taken out of Monday's game against the Mavericks on a stretcher due to an ankle injury on his right side and will not return,Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Hendricks sustained what appeared to be a serious injury as the game was stopped for several minutes while he was carried off the floor via stretcher. The 20-year-old posted two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 21 minutes. If Hendricks misses an extended period of time, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski are both candidates for more minutes.