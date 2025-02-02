Taze Moore Injury: Sidelined by hip injury in G League

Moore (hip) did not play in the Rip City Remix's 127-125 G League win over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Moore matched a season-high output with 10 rebounds in the G League during Wednesday's win over the Austin Spurs, but he's now nursing a right hip injury that held him out of action Sunday. While the 26-year-old is under a two-way contract with Portland, it's unknown when he'll be cleared to play again either with the Remix or the Trail Blazers. Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game across 18 outings for Rip City.