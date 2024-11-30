Taze Moore News: Making most of G League opportunities

Moore collected 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 16 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 130-115 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Moore was incredibly efficient on the offensive end despite attempting only six shots from the field. He's now scored in double figures in each of his first five appearances of the 2024-25 campaign and has been able to contribute across the board with regularity, averaging 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26.7 minutes this season.