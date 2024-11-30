Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Taze Moore headshot

Taze Moore News: Making most of G League opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Moore collected 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 16 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 130-115 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Moore was incredibly efficient on the offensive end despite attempting only six shots from the field. He's now scored in double figures in each of his first five appearances of the 2024-25 campaign and has been able to contribute across the board with regularity, averaging 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26.7 minutes this season.

Taze Moore
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now