Terance Mann News: Can't miss in return
Mann (finger) tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 131-105 win over the Hawks.
Though the season debut of Kawhi Leonard (knee) was the main focus, the Clippers got another key rotation piece back from a long-term absence in the form of Mann, who had missed the previous 11 games after requiring surgery to repair a fractured middle finger on his left hand. Mann displayed a deft shooting touch in his return, but the performance probably won't earn him a dramatic increase in playing time while the Clippers are now back to full strength. His fantasy utility will likely remain limited to deeper leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now