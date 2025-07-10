Terrence Shannon News: Standout performance in SL win

Shannon totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 98-91 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Aside from struggling from beyond the arc, Shannon was electric in leading the Timberwolves to a win Thursday. The wing impressed during his 2024-25 rookie campaign when given extended run, averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 53.4 percent shooting in the five of 32 regular-season games where he played 20 or more minutes.