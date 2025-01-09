Terry Roberts News: Decent all-around showing

Roberts finished with six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes Tuesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 112-104 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Roberts wasn't much of a threat as a scorer, but he turned in solid production elsewhere, recording at least one block and one steal for the first time through three appearances this season. He's averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 21.3 minutes per matchup.