Terry Rozier Injury: Doesn't practice Friday
Rozier (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rozier missed the first two games of the first round due to a sprained left ankle, and his lack of participation in practice bodes poorly for his status ahead of Saturday's Game 3 against Cleveland. Miami is expected to update the veteran guard's status for Game 3 by Friday night, though his potential absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.
