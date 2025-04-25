Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:55am

Rozier (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier missed the first two games of the first round due to a sprained left ankle, and his lack of participation in practice bodes poorly for his status ahead of Saturday's Game 3 against Cleveland. Miami is expected to update the veteran guard's status for Game 3 by Friday night, though his potential absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
