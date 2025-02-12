Terry Rozier Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Rozier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Duncan Robinson was also a late addition to the injury report with a stomach illness, and both players were held out of the morning shootaround. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro (illness) and Jaime Jaquez are still carrying questionable tags. With so many players iffy to suit up, this is a situation to monitor closely.