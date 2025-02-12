Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:54am

Rozier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Duncan Robinson was also a late addition to the injury report with a stomach illness, and both players were held out of the morning shootaround. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro (illness) and Jaime Jaquez are still carrying questionable tags. With so many players iffy to suit up, this is a situation to monitor closely.

