Terry Rozier News: Leads team with 19 points

Rozier finished with 19 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 loss to Orlando.

Rozier joined the Heat before the trade deadline last season and made an immediate impact. He enters his 10th NBA season as the Heat's answer to replace Kyle Lowry, who was traded to the Sixers. Rozier is a definite upgrade from the aging Lowry, and is poised to thrive alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt and flash some the excellent production he displayed during his tenures with Charlotte and Boston.