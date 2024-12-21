Terry Rozier News: Scores season-high 23 points

Rozier notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Rozier has had a disappointing season in 2024-25, but this game was a step in the right direction, as the veteran guard surpassed the 20-point plateau for the first time in the campaign. Rozier's struggles this season haven't gone unnoticed. He opened the year in a starting role but hasn't been part of the first unit since Nov. 17, when he had nine points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four boards across 27 minutes. Furthermore, Rozier was coming off four single-digit scoring efforts in his previous seven outings, so in a way, this 23-point effort almost came out of nowhere.