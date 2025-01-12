Terry Taylor News: All-around outing in G League

Taylor notched 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Taylor finished with at least five made three-pointers and 23 points for a second straight game. He also recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for a third consecutive contest. Taylor is averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game across 23 G League appearances this season.