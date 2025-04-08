Terry Taylor News: Paces Stockton in G League loss

Taylor posted 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 loss to the Osceola Magic in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Taylor led Stockton in points during an efficient outing from the field Tuesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 25-year-old has made three appearances in the G League Playoffs, averaging 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Taylor and the G League Kings will look to stave off elimination Friday, trailing 1-0 in the best-of-three series against Osceola.