Terry Taylor News: Scores 22 in G League loss

Taylor finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 121-117 loss to Salt Lake City.

Taylor was the second-best scorer for Stockton in this contest, but his solid two-way contributions were not enough to lift the team to victory in this matchup. Taylor has scored in double digits in all but one of his eight regular-season appearances in the 2024-25 G League campaign, including reaching the 20-point mark in the last three.