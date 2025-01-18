Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Misses G League game with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 7:08am

Salaun was inactive Saturday for the G League Greensboro Swarm's 124-116 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

The 2024 No. 6 overall pick has spent most of the season as a member of Charlotte's rotation, but he was assigned to the Swarm earlier Saturday, perhaps in anticipation that he would get some extra minutes in with the G League club. The illness ultimately foiled those plans, but assuming he's able to bounce back quickly, Salaun could rejoin the Hornets ahead of their next game Monday versus the Mavericks.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now