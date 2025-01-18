Tidjane Salaun Injury: Misses G League game with illness
Salaun was inactive Saturday for the G League Greensboro Swarm's 124-116 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.
The 2024 No. 6 overall pick has spent most of the season as a member of Charlotte's rotation, but he was assigned to the Swarm earlier Saturday, perhaps in anticipation that he would get some extra minutes in with the G League club. The illness ultimately foiled those plans, but assuming he's able to bounce back quickly, Salaun could rejoin the Hornets ahead of their next game Monday versus the Mavericks.
