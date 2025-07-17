Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play vs. San Antonio
Salaun (Achilles) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Spurs.
Salaun is dealing with right Achilles soreness, which will keep him sidelined. The French import played 18 minutes as a starter during Monday's game against the Mavericks, finishing with six points and four rebounds. It remains to be seen whether he'll make another appearance in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now