Tim Hardaway News: Goes scoreless in Game 2
Hardaway contributed zero points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Hardway had a rough night in Game 2 in New York, going scoreless for the fifth time in his career during the NBA playoffs. This is a drastic change from the veteran's performance in Game 1, where he finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. However, the result was different for Detroit this time around, as they were able to even up the series at one game apiece Monday.
