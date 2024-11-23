T.J. McConnell News: Close to double-double in loss
McConnell closed with 12 points (6-8 FG), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks.
McConnell extended his streak of games with double-digit points to three games, and four in his last five, while also ending just two assists away from what would've been his first double-double of the season. McConnell doesn't need to start to be reliable in most fantasy formats, and he remains one of the most productive second-unit guards in the league. The veteran is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across 10 bench appearances since the beginning of November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now