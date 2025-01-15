T.J. McConnell News: Hands out eight assists

McConnell finished Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (5-11 FG), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, Ben Sheppard moved into the starting lineup, but McConnell is likely to offer for more streaming upside if Indiana's franchise player misses more time -- coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Haliburton is day-to-day. McConnell has been a reliable playmaker for the Pacers this season with 4.5 assists in 19.3 minutes per game across 40 regular-season appearances.