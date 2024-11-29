Tobias Harris Injury: Active in Friday's shootaround

Harris (hip), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, participated in the club's morning shootaround, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies due to a left hip impingement, though he and Cade Cunningham (hip) were both active during shootaround which bodes well for their potential return to game action. If Harris is sidelined once again, Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio will likely see an uptick in playing time.