Tobias Harris Injury: Won't return Saturday due to injury
Harris has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Magic due to a head injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Harris suffered a head injury early in the third quarter and was replaced by Malik Beasley at the 10:12 mark, and the former will not return to Saturday's game. Harris will finish the night with two points (1-3 FG), seven rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes. Beasley and Ausar Thompson should see increased playing time in the second half due to Harris' injury.
