Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against OKC due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Harris missed back-to-back games due to the injury but played 22 minutes and logged 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists before departing Wednesday's contest early. While he's idle, look for Lindy Waters and Simone Fontecchio to see more minutes. Harris' next chance to play will come Friday at Toronto for the first leg of a back-to-back.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
