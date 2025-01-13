Tobias Harris News: Collects three swipes in win

Harris posted 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-119 victory over New York.

Harris struggled from the field Monday, though he did record a game-high mark in steals. The 32-year-old forward has now logged six outings with multiple steals in the 2024-25 campaign, tying his season-high mark in the victory as well. However, Harris did struggle to find his groove shooting the rock against the Knicks, and the 14th-year veteran is on pace to shoot a career-low 44.8 percent from the field over 38 regular-season appearances.