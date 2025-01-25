Tolu Smith News: Double-double in G League loss
Smith registered 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 94-88 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Smith led both teams in rebounding Thursday, and his seven offensive boards were a game high. The 24-year-old center out of Mississippi State has recorded a double-double in three straight G League games and in seven of his last eight outings. Over his last five G League games, Smith has averaged 16.6 points on 55.7 percent shooting, 13.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 34.2 minutes per contest.
