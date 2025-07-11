Tolu Smith News: Two-way effort in Summer League

Smith generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks over 26 minutes of Friday's 104-86 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Smith's high-motor play style was on full display Friday, notching a double-double and accumulating three combined steals-plus-blocks in 26 minutes. Six of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive end, where he outmuscled New York's bigs for second-chance opportunities.