Tony Bradley News: Strong showing in G League win
Bradley finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks over 28 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 117-97 win over the Windy City Bulls.
Bradley feasted on the boards without the services of Nikola Djurisic (foot) and Mouhamed Gueye (knee), marking the North Carolina product's fifth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. There should be plenty more opportunities for Bradley to dominate in the post on both ends of the court while Djurisic and Gueye work back from injury.
Tony Bradley
Free Agent
