Tony Bradley News: Strong showing in G League win

Bradley finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks over 28 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 117-97 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Bradley feasted on the boards without the services of Nikola Djurisic (foot) and Mouhamed Gueye (knee), marking the North Carolina product's fifth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. There should be plenty more opportunities for Bradley to dominate in the post on both ends of the court while Djurisic and Gueye work back from injury.