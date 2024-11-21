Torrey Craig News: Productive in spot start

Craig logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Craig got the nod in the starting lineup due to the absence of Patrick Williams (foot) and was productive on both ends of the court. Given that Williams won't play in the upcoming back-to-back set against the Hawks and Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Craig could remain in the Bulls' starting lineup for, at least, the next two games.