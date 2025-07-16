Tosan Evbuomwan News: Cleared for Wednesday

Evbuomwan (hip) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Evbuomwan is available and starting in Wednesday's matchup against the Magic after missing two games with a hip contusion. He appeared in 28 NBA games during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.8 minutes per contest.