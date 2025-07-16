Tosan Evbuomwan News: Five swipes in SL win

Evbuomwan chipped in 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five steals, four rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 94-90 Summer League win over the Magic.

Evbuomwan sat out the past two games with a hip contusion but returned Wednesday to join Danny Wolf and Egor Demin as one of three Nets starters to reach double figures. His next chance to play will come Friday against the 76ers.