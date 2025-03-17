Fantasy Basketball
Toumani Camara Injury: Dealing with calf soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Camara is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right calf soreness.

Camara is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 21. Since the All-Star break (13 games), Camara has averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Matisse Thybulle would be candidates for increased roles.

