Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Serviceable again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Camara finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Thunder.

Camara continues to be relatively consistent, be it on the offensive or defensive end of the court. Although his numbers won't jump off the page, he has been able to make the most of a favorable situation after being inserted into the starting lineup on opening night. In 31.8 minutes per game, Camara is averaging 9.1 points to go with 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
