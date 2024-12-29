Trae Young Injury: Iffy Sunday

Young (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is questionable for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set due to a right heel contusion. The star point guard was able to play through the injury in Saturday's win over Miami, during which he posted 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, a rebound and a steal across 37 minutes. If Young is sidelined, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased roles.