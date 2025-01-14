Trae Young News: Dominates in 43-point showcase
Young contributed 43 points (13-31 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-117 win over Phoenix.
Young overpowered the competition in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in scoring and free throws made while connecting on a team-high mark from three and swiping a team-high-tying trio of steals in a winning effort. Young set a new season high in scoring, recording at least 35 points in five outings this season. He has now connected on six or more threes in three outings.
