Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Extends double-double streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Young (heel) chipped in 34 points (10-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over Toronto.

Young was iffy for Sunday's tilt with a heel injury, but he was able to go for the Hawks and capitalize on a favorable matchup with the 7-25 Raptors, producing a game-high 34 points and his 23rd double-double of the year. The All-Star floor general has double-doubled in each of his last nine games, a streak where's he's averaging a robust 25.2 points, 12.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.6 threes while shooting 40.5 percent from downtown. Young has another soft matchup on tap for Wednesday against the Nuggets, who rank 24th in the NBA in opponent points per game (117.4).

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now