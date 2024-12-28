Trae Young News: Hands out 15 assists Saturday

Young provided 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, 15 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-110 win over the Heat.

Young had a woeful shooting performance in this win over the Heat, but the star floor general found a way to make an impact with his elite playmaking ability. He had double-digit assists by the end of the first half, and his final output of 15 dimes represents the seventh time he posted a double-double over his last eight contests. As if that wasn't enough, this was Young's ninth outing this season with a least 15 assists.