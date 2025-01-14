Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Jackson-Davis (thumb) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Jackson-Davis is expected to suit up after sustaining the sprained right thumb in Monday's loss to Toronto, during which he recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes. If the second-year pro is sidelined against the Timberwolves, Kevon Looney should see a bump in minutes. Over his last five appearances, Jackson-Davis has averaged 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.