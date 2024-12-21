Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Excels in return to first unit

Jackson-Davis registered 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

After coming off the bench in each of his last six appearances, Jackson-Davis played a season-high 26 minutes and delivered a full stat line but did struggle with foul trouble in his return to the first unit. Jackson-Davis is now averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game over 19 contests as a starter this year. It's unknown if head coach Steve Kerr will stick with the 24-year-old big man in the starting lineup going forward, as it's worth noting Golden State may have opted for more size at center in a matchup with the physical Rudy Gobert on Saturday, but Jackson-Davis is worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues for managers who seek swats, boards and a high field-goal percentage.